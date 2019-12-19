Find Shirts, Tees & More For Kids At This Multi-Brand Outlet

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Kidsberry

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
2.9

J-10, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 7 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Kidsberry is a multi-brand store that has an amazing collection of kidswear for both boys and girls.

With brands like United Colors of Benetton, Pepe Jeans, Chicco, Mothercare and Nautinati on offer, you sure will have a hard time keeping your kid from buying the whole store.

They stock everything from cotton onesies, t-shirts, shirts and trousers to dresses, frocks, skirts, shorts and woollen and linen blazers. The store looks really colourful with a ton of yellows, oranges and blues around, and Kidsberry has done a fine job of curating both, everyday and party wear clothes.

From newborn babies to teens aged 15, you can buy clothes for everyone at Kidsberry. Their prices start at INR 599 and are a little on the expensive side.

What Could Be Better

While there isn’t much to find fault with at Kidsberry, we wish they would add brands that do cartoon and superhero designs as well.

Pro-Tip

Call them up to know about ongoing sales and offers.

Other Outlets

Kidsberry

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
4.4

Shop A-3/15, Ground Floor, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.3

Block J, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Noida, Uttar Pradesh
4.3

The Great India Place, Shop SF-205, Sector 38, Noida

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Sector 38, Noida

Gardens Galleria Mall, Plot A-2, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Kaushambhi, Ghaziabad

Pacific Mall, G-1, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Sector 13, Gurgaon
4.2

Atul Kataria Chowk, Prem Nagar, Sector 13, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Crown Interiorz, Mathura Road, Faridabad
4.7

Crown Interiorz, Upper Ground Floor, Shop 5, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

image-map-default
Clothing Stores

Kidsberry

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
2.9

J-10, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 7 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Kidsberry

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
4.4

Shop A-3/15, Ground Floor, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.3

Block J, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Noida, Uttar Pradesh
4.3

The Great India Place, Shop SF-205, Sector 38, Noida

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Sector 38, Noida

Gardens Galleria Mall, Plot A-2, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Kaushambhi, Ghaziabad

Pacific Mall, G-1, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Sector 13, Gurgaon
4.2

Atul Kataria Chowk, Prem Nagar, Sector 13, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Kidsberry

Crown Interiorz, Mathura Road, Faridabad
4.7

Crown Interiorz, Upper Ground Floor, Shop 5, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

image-map-default