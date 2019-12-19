Find Shirts, Tees & More For Kids At This Multi-Brand Outlet

Kidsberry is a multi-brand store that has an amazing collection of kidswear for both boys and girls.

With brands like United Colors of Benetton, Pepe Jeans, Chicco, Mothercare and Nautinati on offer, you sure will have a hard time keeping your kid from buying the whole store.



They stock everything from cotton onesies, t-shirts, shirts and trousers to dresses, frocks, skirts, shorts and woollen and linen blazers. The store looks really colourful with a ton of yellows, oranges and blues around, and Kidsberry has done a fine job of curating both, everyday and party wear clothes.



From newborn babies to teens aged 15, you can buy clothes for everyone at Kidsberry. Their prices start at INR 599 and are a little on the expensive side.

