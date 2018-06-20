Hit Up Delhi Rock For Rock Climbing, Acroyoga, Aerial Silk & More

Run by Anuraag and his trusted, former India #1 climber, Ganesh {who is also the resident coach}, they offer a host of activities, so you can spend a whole day here. Bonus: You get to see the centerpiece of Delhi Rock; a magnificent arch built for bouldering, lead climbing and aerial dance.

The shafts, pillars and walls are designed to allow for top-rope climbing, while the erstwhile parking ramp has been given an all-new character—an area where you can unwind, mingle, educate or observe.

A gym with wooden flooring has been built for floor exercises and yoga—perfect for challenging strength and agility—and even has punching bags, ropes and hoops in the back.