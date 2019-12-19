Largest Indoor Climbing Gym Right Here In Delhi!

This new climbing gym in Delhi was a pleasant find, though by accident when searching for things to do in Delhi. I had my ‘darr ke aage jeet hai’ moment yesterday when those tall walls seemed impossible to climb but I made it to the top anyway! The staff was helpful, supportive and I definitely felt good after burning that midnight cheesecake😉. It was kinda unexpected but I got the best full-body workout I’ve had in a while. Not only did I work out my core but I had loads of fun doing it! The ‘one day pass’ costed me ₹500 and I could stay there with no time limit 😳 Another climber challenged me to try out different routes. Variety of colour-coded routes on the walls helped me increase and decrease the level of my workout. Highly recommend Climb Central Delhi for someone who is bored with their monotonous workout routine and wants to burn some calories while learning a new skill! 🧗🏻‍♂️