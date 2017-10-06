Don't Feel Like Sleeping? Head To These Spots For A Midnight Coffee Date

The city’s asleep and you’re in need of a hot cuppa coffee to keep you going through the night. Sound familiar? We’ve scoured around for cafes which remain open post or till midnight. Just follow the aroma of the coffee beans…

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Perch offers a wide spectrum of single-origin speciality coffees from Kenya, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Uganda and more. Their Vietnamese  brew deserves a special mention. Don’t leave without trying their Coffee Sangria- the first of its kind in the city.

Timings: 8am - 12am

71, Khan Market, New Delhi

Café 24

For a classy experience in the middle of the night, Cafe 24 doesn’t disappoint. Take a seat amidst all the paintings and order a cappuccino. If you’re looking for some eats, you’re spoilt for choice: Indian curries, Italian pastas, organic salads, home-made ice cream and cake.

Timings: 24 hours

Hotel City Park, KP Block, Pitampura, New Delhi

Yellow Brick Road

Yellow Brick Road’s an old favourite of ours. It always manages to brighten up the most dreary of nights with its yellow sunshine-y ambience. A cup of coffee here will set you back INR 250. Sip on the caffeine and breathe in some cheer.

Timings: 24 hours

Taj Vivanta, Subramania Bharti Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

Mocha Arthouse

We’ve all been here for their affordable booze and shisha. Little-known fact: They’re open till 1am. Choose from their outdoor or indoor area and indulge in a hot cuppa.

Timings: 11am – 1am

DLF Promenade, Ground Floor, 167, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Horn Please

Horn Please in CR Park is open 24 hours. They do a bunch of shakes in bottles including cold coffee, mango shake, lassi, vanilla and a mocha shake. You can even pair it up with a hookah and make it a night.

Timings: 24 hours

Hotel Royal Castle Grand, D-616, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi

Blooms

Blooms at Eros Hotel does you one better and infuses their coffees {and teas} with alcohol. Excited? Try their Opt for Obsession {milk coffee with Jack Daniels}, Dark Continental {Americano with Baileys} or the African Mocha {espresso with Baileys and melted chocolate}.

Timings: 24 hours

Eros Hotel, American Plaza, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Too Mikkii Tapas

Everyone knows the Taj CCD but Too Mikkii Tapas, right adjacent to it often goes ignored. We recommend stepping in the next time you’re in the area. Order a tall glass of homestyle cold coffee or a hot cuppa if it’s a chilly evening and just enjoy the fairy-lit outdoors. They have a range of snacks to choose from; we love their garlic-y mashes potatoes.

Timings: 8.30am – 12am

Opp. Taj Hotel, Sardar Patel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

