Don't Feel Like Sleeping? Head To These Spots For A Midnight Coffee Date

Everyone knows the Taj CCD but Too Mikkii Tapas, right adjacent to it often goes ignored. We recommend stepping in the next time you’re in the area. Order a tall glass of homestyle cold coffee or a hot cuppa if it’s a chilly evening and just enjoy the fairy-lit outdoors. They have a range of snacks to choose from; we love their garlic-y mashes potatoes.

Timings: 8.30am – 12am