Huts, Orchards & Mountain Views: This Old Manali Property Is A Delight

Situated among orchards and fruit gardens, Leela Huts is a wonderful property in Old Manali that will enchant you with its greenery and majestic mountain views.

The property is a group of private huts and each of these huts will take you farther from the outside world, and into serenity. We chose to stay in a three-bedroom hut which had exquisite wooden interiors, a stone fireplace, a basic kitchen with a gas stove and some utensils, a refrigerator, a television with DTH, and the two bathrooms were fitted with geysers as well. The hut also had a swing in the garden, where you can sip on some tea (or alcohol) and watch the beautiful sunrise over snow-capped mountains.

The best part about Leela Huts is the warmth that you feel inside the hut and the expanse of nature that you see outside it. Our hut had tiny corners where you could snuggle up with a book or make art and be completely unbothered. The property also has a basketball and tennis court for those who like to stay active on a holiday and aren’t lazy bums like us. And at INR 13,000/night for a group of 10 people, it isn’t really expensive either (know that the prices keep fluctuating in line with the demand).

A word of friendly caution: don’t pluck the gorgeous flowers or fruits at the property. You’ll get fined.

All the hipster cafes of Old Manali and the Manali nature park are just a 5-minute walk from Leela Huts and even the Manali Mall Road is a mere 10-minute walk.