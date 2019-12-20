Letz Roll Has Nitro Cool Ice Creams You Need To Dig Into

Dessert Parlours

Letz Roll

New Delhi, Delhi
Shop 5 & 6, Narmada Shopping Complex, Opp. Don Bosco School, Alaknanda, New Delhi

Shortcut

Letz Roll is a new ice cream parlour in GK with some exciting flavours on offer, and doubles up as an awesome place to hangout with your friends at. The ice creams are flash frozen in nitrogen for that added oomph.

Who Is It For?

If you love ice creams and have a fascination for all things nitrogen, this is definitely the place for you.

Ambience

Ambience is soothing and chilled out.

What To Order?

Give their Blueberry Nitro Cup a go. It tastes amazing and the nitro effect makes it even more delightful {just look at that smoke flow down}.

How Was Your Experience?

I cannot stress on this enough, but they’ve got to have one of the best blueberry ice creams around. The people running it are very friendly and the music playing there always manages to calm the mood.

#LBBTip

There is no seating area as of right now, but there’s enough space to stand and enjoy your ice cream in the market.

