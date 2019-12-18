Explore
Shalimar Bagh
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shalimar Bagh
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Delivery Services
Bakeries
Boutiques
Gyms
Home Décor Stores
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Down Town
You Have To Check Out This Hidden Designer Boutique In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Cafes
Cafes
Moongphali Cafe
Enjoy The Amazing Post Work Meals At This Cute Little Cafe
Shalimar Bagh
Street Food
Street Food
Komal Pav Bhaji
This Food Stall In Shalimar Bagh Serves The Best Masala Pav Bhaji!
Shalimar Bagh
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Raj Chinese Food Van
Binge On Chilli Potatoes Served At This Chinese Food Van
Shalimar Bagh
Bakeries
Bakeries
De Paris Bakers
Pasta Or Pizza Patties, Anyone? Head To This Bakery In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Baskin Robbins
Head To This Dessert Parlour For Their Mississippi Mud Ice Cream
Shalimar Bagh
Book Stores
Book Stores
Bobby Novel Library
Want To Read Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket? Head To Bobby Novel Library In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
SFC
This Small Eatery Serves Delectable Soya Chaap & Amritsari Nutri Kulcha
Shalimar Bagh
Bakeries
Bakeries
Ever Bake
Donut Miss This Toothsome Treat Next Time You Are In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Slic Chic
Yum Veggie Chinese At This Takeaway Place In Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Bagh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Waff N Cheese
Try Fusion Bites Like Volcano Maggi, Samosa Pizza & More At Waff N Cheese
Shalimar Bagh
Gyms
Gyms
RDX Gym & Spa
Pump Some Iron At RDX Gyms In Delhi NCR
Pitampura
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Fitness Groovee
Want To Master Yoga? Check Out Apurvaa Yoga In Pitampura
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Earthen Aura Ceramics
Pitampura Folks, Try Pottery & De-Stress At This Sunshiny Rooftop Studio
Pitampura
Bakeries
Bakeries
Prince May
Head To Prince May For Some Amazing Customized Cakes And More!
Pitampura
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
Mohini Fabrics
Glam Up Your Wardrobe With Beautiful Ethnic Suits From This Store
Pitampura
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Itsy Bitsy
Visit Itsy Bitsy In Pitampura For All Your Craft & DIY Needs
Pitampura
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Oriental Mom
Order Away Delicious Chinese Food From This Outlet In Pitampura
Pitampura
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Clarke & Clarke
Turn Your Home Into A Chic Spanish Villa With This New Home Decor Collection
Pitampura
Cafes
Cafes
The Little Cafe
Chilling Around Rohini? Plan A Movie Scene With Waffles, Freakshakes & Cheesy Garlic Bread
Prashant Vihar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bakery Chef
Calling All Vegetarians In North West Delhi To Bakery Chef
Prashant Vihar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Marshmallow Cakes & More
This European-Looking Bakery In Pitampura’s Got Authentic Red Velvet & Oreo Cheesecake
Pitampura
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Anna Madras Cafe
Masala Dosa At Its Best In Adarsh Nagar
Azadpur
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Giri Momos Centre & Chinese Food
Find Mutton, Mozarella & 60 Other Kinds Of Momos At Giri Momos
Pitampura
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Sweet Dough
Baked & Delivered With Love: This New Kitchen Has Got The Fix For Your Sweet Tooth
Wazirpur
Cafes
Cafes
Birds On A Wire
Get Yummy Shakes In Quirky Glasses Only In This Little Cafe
Prashant Vihar
Cafes
Cafes
Uncle's Sip & Bite
Pull-Apart Garlic Bread, A Massive Burgerizza & Cheesy Fries: Uncle's Sip & Bite's Got All The Good Grub
Prashant Vihar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Giani's
Back To The Basics: Indulge In Toothsome Treats At Giani's
Prashant Vihar
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Prashant Vihar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Have More Chinese Van
This Little Van In North Delhi Serves Some Delicious Chinese Food!
