5 Places To Order From If You Live In & Around Malviya Nagar

A relatively new kid on the block, Hungry Pistals has already established itself as a fierce competitor to all the midnight delivery places in Malviya Nagar {watch out Munchbox}. Specialising in Continental food, their pizzas are their USP – the variety is almost bewildering {don’t worry – the manager makes good recommendations} as is the size.

Their large pizzas are 14”, which is two inches larger than a large Dominos pizza, and are offered at a much cheaper rate than most pizza places. Their super thin crust comes flavoured in a variety of options {garlic, herbs, wholewheat} and they sure don’t hold back on the toppings and the cheese. Our recommendations – Old World, Wild Oven and White Ground.

Their burgers, hot dogs, and pastas are also spot on with fresh ingredients and amazing flavours. Oh, and did we mention the complimentary dessert we got with our order? Booyah.