Walk down the by lanes of Malviya Nagar and you’ll be assaulted by a host of smells that will make you drool. But beware Delhi – summer is coming. For those of you {like yours truly} who would rather gouge their eyes out than brave the scorching sun, here’s a list of delivery places in Malviya Nagar specialising in a variety of cuisines. What’s more, all this delicious food is offered at nominal costs, so now you can have filling meals at budget prices, and use your money to buy truckloads of sunscreen instead.
5 Places To Order From If You Live In & Around Malviya Nagar
Pema’s
Pema’s offers excellent Tibetan and Chinese fare – and we mean Chinese, not Chinjabi. Their thukpas and thenthuks are light, refreshing, and very healthy – ideal for when you’re sick and craving some chicken soup. They have some of the best momo too. You should also try their shyapta {sliced pan fried meat tossed in a delicious sauce} and their datchi {Bhutanese cheese and garlic based curry}. Sadly, they don’t have tingmo on the menu so you’ll have to have the Datchi with rice. On weekdays, they also offer Thai red and green curry.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Flavors of Chennai
It’s rare to find a south Indian delivery place that delivers your dosas crisp and fresh. Flavors of Chennai offers both delicious authentic south Indian food {their Rava Masala dosa is excellent} as well as some hybrids {do try their Palak Paneer dosa}. They pack almost excessive amounts of sambhar, coconut chutney and tomato onion chutney.
Their south Indian thali {which includes a sweet, sambhar, poriyal, kurma, Rasam, special kuzhambu, curd, papad, fried chilli, pickle, three puris, and one bowl of rice} is delivered hot and may inspire you into dancing to Lungi Dance.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Litti.in
Did someone say Litti Chokha? No, no one usually does. Not a lot of people know about this Bihari staple or where to find it in Delhi, which is a shame because Litti.in’s offerings are absolutely delicious. Tucked away in one of Malviya Nagar market’s many lanes, Litti.in is easy to miss. However, once you try their litti {a roasted ground chickpea filled dumpling} with chokha {mashed spiced eggplant and vegetables} or sattu {ground chickpea} paratha with chicken or mutton curry, they’ll be on your speed dial for sure. They have a very select menu, but boy do they deliver.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Chic Fish
With the ubiquitous presence of north Indian dhabas in Delhi, it is not easy to find one that stands out above the rest. Chic Fish serves some of the best north Indian staples in Malviya Nagar, winning over the neighbouring Karim’s in terms of quality, quantity and affordability. In terms of dhaba classics, Chic Fish’s butter chicken is scrumptious – perfectly seasoned and creamy without being overpowered by tomatoes. Their Dhaba Meat and Chicken Kali Mirch Tikka are both personal favourites. Their seasonal fish dishes cannot be missed and they serve one of the best Amritsari Fish in town.
They also have a first-rate Chinese section in case you’re in the mood for Chinjabi.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Hungry Pistals
A relatively new kid on the block, Hungry Pistals has already established itself as a fierce competitor to all the midnight delivery places in Malviya Nagar {watch out Munchbox}. Specialising in Continental food, their pizzas are their USP – the variety is almost bewildering {don’t worry – the manager makes good recommendations} as is the size.
Their large pizzas are 14”, which is two inches larger than a large Dominos pizza, and are offered at a much cheaper rate than most pizza places. Their super thin crust comes flavoured in a variety of options {garlic, herbs, wholewheat} and they sure don’t hold back on the toppings and the cheese. Our recommendations – Old World, Wild Oven and White Ground.
Their burgers, hot dogs, and pastas are also spot on with fresh ingredients and amazing flavours. Oh, and did we mention the complimentary dessert we got with our order? Booyah.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
