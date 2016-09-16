March To The Beat Of Djembe Drum Circle In Noida

This circle is lead by Vaibhav Chaturvedi, a finance-professional-slash-drum-circle-facilitator along with Sanjeev Samal, Amit Harit and a young zealous managing team. Knowing the benefits of Drum therapy as an ancient way of promoting healing and self-expression through rhythms, this team aims to bring together people from all walks of life, create emotional harmony and help them cope with daily stress.

With the rhythmic drumming and added tunes of the guitar and other instruments like flutes, tambourines etc. this drum circle has slowly built a collective voice and has become a place for people to shed their inhibitions and have a great time.