All The Stars Are Closer: Explore The Space At Nehru Planetarium's Live Shows

Ditching the usual mall and the movie plan, we ended up at Nehru Planetarium at 11am and caught the first Solar System show which begins at 11.30am. There are four shows through the day, so make sure you go for the English versions if you aren’t comfortable with shuddh Hindi.

The foyer of the planetarium houses the space museum, and it’s lovably derelict. The space diorama is kinda cool and reminded us of science projects long gone. Reminiscent of school education trips, the planetarium really delivers when it comes to keeping you informed.

We also saw the machine that projects the stars onto the skyscape exhibited in the foyer. On your way back, don’t forget to check out the SLV3 satellite thingamajig (it’s awesome).

P.S. The place is closed on Monday.

