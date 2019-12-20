This Noida Store Makes Sofas From Flip-Flops, Denim Patches & Jute

We visited InLiving’s warehouse and were treated to a guided walkthrough. The place looked like a circus set fell onto a wood market. The contrasts created by different wood finishes and the use of cloth, wool threads, sheets recovered from flip-flop factories and denim patches from discarded jeans add an element of drama to this green brand’s many offerings.

Yarns of colourful wool wound around stout poufs, knitted sweaters stretched over funky sideboards and hand-painted lamps makes this warehouse a fascinating walk in the woods. There are coffee tables, shoe racks, side boards, chests, beds, wardrobes, sofas, couches and a host of other pieces for your bedroom, garden and dining room to be found here; all engineered consciously.

Another great thing is that the furniture is all super-sturdy and functional. A case in point are the poufs that come with inbuilt storage space for all and sundry that often stick out like a sore thumb (more like thumbs?). Also, all the wood that’s left from making bigger pieces like the beds or closets is reworked creatively into lamps and other knick-knacks.