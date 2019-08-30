Nur's Helping Us Redecorate Dull Corners With Its Bright Home Linens

We stumbled upon Nur, a home décor store in Meherchand market (that also has an outlet in Santushti Complex) and immediately fell in love. Their products are timelessly versatile, warm, and comforting. Perfect, if you want a little bit of summer in your home all throughout the year.

From accessories to furniture, they have everything to give your home a sweet, quirky makeover. We especially love their cushion covers, and bathroom accessories - like mirrors and towels with pompoms hanging off the ends. In case you want to add more seating space, check out their adorable poufs and stools too (they're not the boring wooden kind). And, if you're looking for super quirky and adorable table linens, dinnerware, and decor items like lamps, ceramics, and outdoor showpieces, then this is the place to shop at! Nur's furniture and decor pieces can cost you anything between INR 3,500 - INR 11,000.

Nur also has very pretty stationery, scarves, stoles, funky footwear (for both men and women) and cutesy clips in the shape of doughnuts, butterflies, cupcakes, and bees for little girls. You can get all this for about INR 300 and above.