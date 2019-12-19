Original Indian Table for a Traditional Food Experience

We know, we know. Everyone’s jumping on the ‘healthy’ bandwagon, and the word ‘organic’ is thrown around like candy on Valentine’s day. But the Original Indian Table boxes full of locally-sourced ingredients genuinely had us sit up and take notice.

We met with the founders, Ishira Mehta and Puneet Jhajaria, to learn about this new venture, and our minds were blown when we learned how much effort and care goes in to choosing each ingredient in each box. They share a common love for agriculture, evident in their agribusiness company that has been trying to connect farmers to markets directly, eliminating the need for a middleman.

These boxes aim to take that a step further.