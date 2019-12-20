A favourite for many living in the area, Oxygym in GK2 offers a host of services, at prices that are super value for money.
Oxygym In GK II Opens At 5.30AM & Has Free Wi-Fi
Gyms
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KALKAJI MANDIR
What Do They Offer?
Well, you’ve got your basic floor training, weight lifting, cardio {treadmills et al}, alongside diet counselling {they have dieticians}, yoga, aerobics, group classes and personal training. The best part? They have free frikkin Wi-Fi so all those gym selfies can go straight to Instagram, no problem.
There’s also a steam room, a spa, changing rooms and lockers btw.
Value For Money
They offer all this at an unbelievable INR 2,000 per month. Now, if that isn’t value for money, what is? Personal training may cost a little extra of course, but really, all we can say is: Now you really have no excuses, amirite?
#LBBTip
They open at 5.30am, so you can get started nice and early.
