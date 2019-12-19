Head To This Old Manali Cafe Who Ludicrously Offers Amazing Pastas In Town

Cafe Melange is a beautiful quaint little cafe just at the beginning of hike for Old Manali village. Old Manali is known for its hippie trails and cafe Melange is a perfect add on to the feel this right out medieval time setting. This cafe has a set of wood house and overlooks beas river. You can sit there for hours and sip over coffee while listening to river gushing in its full glory right under you. They make sumptuous Pasta and Sandwiches espically you should try their brownies. Prefer Going on a rainy or a snowy day and those high mountains will be a treat to look at from panes of this cafe.