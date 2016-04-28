Perch Wine & Coffee Bar at Priya Complex in Vasant Vihar has similar decor to the original outlet in Khan Market but is a bigger space {both outdoor and indoor} and of course, has an expansive wine list and a multitude of cocktails.
We're Loving Perch Wine & Coffee Bar For Its Summer Cocktails & Rustic Ambience
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
On The Menu
There’s a mix of the usual yummy fare from the Khan Market branch, but the focus at the new Perch is going to be on tapas and small plates which you can easily pair with your glasses of vino. We’re all geared up for the range of cheese and meats they’ll be bringing to the table, especially the Grilled Chicken Avocado with Gorgonzola Salad and Chorizo Pancetta with Pork Sausage. They also highly recommend the Slow-cooked Cherry Tomato and Mozzarella- their take on the classic Caprese Salad.
Cocktail lovers, be prepared for a whole new range of summer cocktails and mocktails too. They also have shrub cocktails which available in variants like beetroot, celery and coffee.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Perch takes over two floors here. The decor is pretty similar to their existing outlet- which brick walls, minimal wooden furniture, potted plants. There is no outdoor area but they have a separate room for smokers {see above}.
Go get that pitcher of Sangria now!
Where: Community Centre, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar {next to Modern Bazaar}
Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur
