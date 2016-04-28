We're Loving Perch Wine & Coffee Bar For Its Summer Cocktails & Rustic Ambience

There’s a mix of the usual yummy fare from the Khan Market branch, but the focus at the new Perch is going to be on tapas and small plates which you can easily pair with your glasses of vino. We’re all geared up for the range of cheese and meats they’ll be bringing to the table, especially the Grilled Chicken Avocado with Gorgonzola Salad and Chorizo Pancetta with Pork Sausage. They also highly recommend the Slow-cooked Cherry Tomato and Mozzarella- their take on the classic Caprese Salad.

Cocktail lovers, be prepared for a whole new range of summer cocktails and mocktails too. They also have shrub cocktails which available in variants like beetroot, celery and coffee.