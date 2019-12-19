This Insta Store Does Cool Handmade Home Decor Inspired By Nature

If you are someone who thinks handmade products are totally adorbs, you must check out Pine & Lime. It's an online, Delhi-based brand that specialises in handmade decor inspired by nature. Not only is the stuff they have pretty and cute, but also would last you long!

From painted cushion covers to lamps and mirrors; this brand has a lot to offer. What we absolutely love here are the brand's handmade guitar shelves. They have used the guitar's body to create shelves and then, the shelves are decked up with different products (think tiny indoor plants, a book, a photo frame, USB functioned warm yellow lights lime twig, and pine pendant, etc).

So, if you think your room is in a need of a makeover (even a tiny one), then go and shop from this brand ASAP!

The guitar is priced at INR 3,199 (inclusive of lights, grass, lime twig, pine pendant, and shipping), the mirror is priced at INR 1,299, and the lamps start at INR 2,000 (comes with rope holder and Edison bulb).