Redoing Your House? This Brand Has Home Decor That Looks Like Art

We love the variety that The Purple Turtles has to offer when it comes to all things home decor (oh, and we love the name). If you're hitting the redo button on your home interiors, you might want to check these folks out. They've got three sections—lighting, furniture, and decor. Diving into the first one, we found pendant lamps in geometric, symmetrical shapes that would look nothing less than artwork hanging from the ceiling. The wall lamps come in abstract shapes and colourful variations—they look like a great combination of traditional and modern. You won't find the conventional decor pieces here, but a barrage of artsy-looking pieces that'll add character to any home. Wooden shoe benches, traditional print rugs and carpets, and iron trunks—all of these look amazing. And, if pretty lanterns and candle holders are your jam, you're in for a treat. They've even got a fun (and random) artifacts section which is populated by cute, clay animals like hippos and owls, beetle clickers, hanging cat bells, shining ornaments (for when it's festive season). They also have physical stores in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Calicut.