Have You Had This Epic Chicken Sandwich At Pusa Road?

When you want something light, but also filling, the meaty sandwiches and rolls at the stalls {Taal and Uncle} behind Karol Bagh metro station, make for ideal bites.
The menu isn’t vast, and is only limited to sandwiches, kathi rolls and burgers in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, but this is in no way a deal-breaker. We’ve tried the grilled chicken sandwiches and instead of the usual titbits amidst a bed of ghaas phoos, we actually encountered a large slab of chicken, chock full of flavour, and only complemented further by the creamy mayo. The vegetarian sandwich too, we hear, has a generous amount of cheese and veggies.
That’s all folks. Go eat a sammich. {with inputs from Vaidant Chadha}
