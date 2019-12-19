Have You Had This Epic Chicken Sandwich At Pusa Road?

The menu isn’t vast, and is only limited to sandwiches, kathi rolls and burgers in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, but this is in no way a deal-breaker. We’ve tried the grilled chicken sandwiches and instead of the usual titbits amidst a bed of ghaas phoos, we actually encountered a large slab of chicken, chock full of flavour, and only complemented further by the creamy mayo. The vegetarian sandwich too, we hear, has a generous amount of cheese and veggies.