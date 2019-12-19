Rough It Out With Swimming And Tennis At Dwarka Sports Complex

The best option is to enlist for temporary membership, which is mandatory for swimming, gym, and badminton.

All you need to do is fill up the form—available on the 25th of every month—and submit it by 10th of the next month, along with the required fee in the form of a demand draft. That will give you a three-month membership along with a card, which you can use to pay for coaching expenses {if you need a coach}. You can also pay by cash.

You can also be a non-member and avail similar services, only at a higher rate. Individual membership costs INR 1,718 per month, INR 1,958 for two per quarter, and so on.