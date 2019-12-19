Rough It Out With Swimming And Tennis At Dwarka Sports Complex

Sports Venues

Dwarka Sports Complex

Dwarka, New Delhi
4.4

Sector 11, Dwarka, New Delhi

What Is It?

The Dwarka Sports Complex is a great place for anyone who enjoys a healthy lifestyle and wants to play sports like lawn tennis, badminton, cricket, swimming, and more.

There is also a jogging track, children’s park, and smaller parks inside to help you relax your body and mind.

Who Is It For?

The best part about the place is that it’s ideal for people of all ages. You can see kids having fun in the children’s park, middle-aged men playing football, women jogging and old men strolling around.

What Is Unique About It?

There are many parks in Dwarka, but this stands out mostly because of its wide variety of options, its swimming pool, cleanliness, and great crowd.

What Gear Do I Need?

Depending upon which sport you opt for, you will need to bring the necessary gear. You can also buy the same from the shop inside the complex {the rates are pretty reasonable, too}.

How Do I Get In?

The best option is to enlist for temporary membership, which is mandatory for swimming, gym, and badminton.

All you need to do is fill up the form—available on the 25th of every month—and submit it by 10th of the next month, along with the required fee in the form of a demand draft. That will give you a three-month membership along with a card, which you can use to pay for coaching expenses {if you need a coach}. You can also pay by cash.

You can also be a non-member and avail similar services, only at a higher rate. Individual membership costs INR 1,718 per month, INR 1,958 for two per quarter, and so on.

#LBBTip

If there’s a DDA sports complex near your house or office, go get permanent membership. You might regret it once that offer ends.

