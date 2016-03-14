Royal China: Dim Sums, Duck Pancakes & Banana Toffee

Fine Dining

Royal China

Nehru Place, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eros Corporate Tower, 16th Floor, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Shortcut

Situated high up {on the 16th floor}, Royal China is a picture-perfect restaurant complete with crisp tablecloths, romantic music and a stunning view of the Lotus Temple in the distance. The food? Some of the best Chinese you’ll find in the city.

Eat

Prawn & Chive Dim Sum, Shanghai Chicken Dumpling, Crispy Aromatic Duck

Drink

Orange-Cinnamon Martini

Winning

For its classy interiors, live music and stellar service

We've Got Good Views

Both inside and out. It’s almost like one of those fancy places out of a French movie. You’re escorted to your table, a classy affair covered in a crisp white table cloth and on certain days, a single flower. We seated ourselves next to the large bay windows so we could watch the metro zip by {it’s a surprisingly pretty sight at night} and gaze at the Lotus Temple shining in the distance.

Dim Sums Galore

One of the main attractions of the restaurant {and for good reason} are their dim sums and cheung fun. We tried the juicy Prawn and Chive Dim Sum, Chicken & Vegetable Dim Sum, Prawn Cheung Fun and the soup-filled Shanghai Chicken Dumpling {this one’s quite the mouthful and shouldn’t be missed}. For vegetarians, we hear the Vegetable Chive dim sum and Pak Choy dim sum are popular picks. Top all these with their special chilli paste for best results.

If like us, you can survive on just dim sums, you might want to sign up for the Dim Sum Brunch which features a buffet featuring 50 varieties of dim sums.

Mains Stream

Other highlights on the menu include Stir-Fried Chicken in Chilli Oil, Flaming Fish in Superior Sauce and our personal favourite, Crispy Aromatic Duck served with pancakes. For dessert, the Banana Toffee is worth a bite. However, you won’t really miss anything if you skip dessert.

So, We're Saying...

All in all, Royal China is a great place for an intimate date or even for dinner with your family. All depends on where you choose to sit.

Where: 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place

Contact: 011 49818000, 011 49818008

Price: INR 3,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 3.30pm, 7pm – 11.30pm

