Royal China: Dim Sums, Duck Pancakes & Banana Toffee

One of the main attractions of the restaurant {and for good reason} are their dim sums and cheung fun. We tried the juicy Prawn and Chive Dim Sum, Chicken & Vegetable Dim Sum, Prawn Cheung Fun and the soup-filled Shanghai Chicken Dumpling {this one’s quite the mouthful and shouldn’t be missed}. For vegetarians, we hear the Vegetable Chive dim sum and Pak Choy dim sum are popular picks. Top all these with their special chilli paste for best results.

If like us, you can survive on just dim sums, you might want to sign up for the Dim Sum Brunch which features a buffet featuring 50 varieties of dim sums.