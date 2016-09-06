LBBPicks: 6 Running Trails For Women In Delhi & Gurgaon

One of the city’s most well-maintained running trails, Sanjay Van is a huge forest area that’s spread over about 10 square kms. If you love running in completely natural surroundings, Sanjay Van’s got quite a bit of greenery, a few water bodies, and even a bit of wildlife here and there. You’ll find plenty of people running, walking, cycling, and doing yoga here.

#LBBTip: 2.3 kms of the track are marked, and seven kms are unmarked; we suggest you stick to the 2.3 km route. It’s closed after sunset, so make sure you time your run accordingly.