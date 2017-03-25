These Jalebis Are So Worth The Trek Through Gurgaon's Sadar Bazaar

Our eyes wandered over the walls of Sardar Jalebi and stopped at this sign – the owner, Mr. Jagmohan Singh is insistent you don’t knot the poly bag, full of hot jalebis, as you’re leaving. He claims it makes them soggy and that would be a tragedy, given how great they are {but more on that in a bit}. The shop was started by his grandfather and, today, churns out more jalebis than Mr. Singh could ever count. One kg of jalebis will set you back by INR 160 and we think that the INR 40 we spent on 250g of our jalebis might be the most value-for-money deal we’ve ever gotten.

They’re worth all the hype and more; crispy yet juicy, these are the best jalebis we’ve eaten. Hands down.

PS: Promise you won’t tie that knot on the poly bag because our jalebis were crispy for about six hours after we bought them.