Smell, Swirl, Sip: On a Sangria Trail

What to order: Classic Red Sangria; order the Ham Croquette if you want something to nibble on. Both their outlets have a fab outdoor sitting arrangement so you may want to head here for a night under the stars.

Where: 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village and Second Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas, Cyber Hub

Contact: 011 41090093 {HKV}, +91 8800669187 {Gurgaon}

Price: INR 550 {approx.}