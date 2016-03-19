If you love your glass of wine and your bowl of fruit, sangria may just be your spirit drink {pun intended}. We’re telling you where to get the best in the city. There are different flavours, different blends and of course, different vinos.
Smell, Swirl, Sip: On a Sangria Trail
Rose Café
What to order: White Wine Sangria. Best enjoyed in their outdoor area, when the weather’s nice of course. If you want some munchies, the bacon cheese tarts are a great option.
Where: 2, Westend Marg, Saidulajab
Nearest Metro Station: Saket
Contact: +91 9810088762
Price: INR 225 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 800 {plus taxes} for a pitcher
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Imperfecto
What to order: Classic Red Sangria; order the Ham Croquette if you want something to nibble on. Both their outlets have a fab outdoor sitting arrangement so you may want to head here for a night under the stars.
Where: 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village and Second Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas, Cyber Hub
Contact: 011 41090093 {HKV}, +91 8800669187 {Gurgaon}
Price: INR 550 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Smoke House Deli
What to order: Melon Sangria – done with white wine. If you’re looking to follow this up with a full meal, do order the Kaffir Lime Prawns.
Where: For a complete list of outlets, click here.
Price: INR 425 plus taxes
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
The Wine Company
What to order: Peach Melba Sangria; pair this with the Carari Roti to add a crunch to your evening.
Where: Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber Hub
Contact: +91 9643331098
Price: INR 399 {plus taxes} for a glass
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Fio
What to order: Red Wine Sangria. LBB Tip: Head here on a Wednesday night if you want your sangria on the house {ladies only}.
Where: Epicuria, Nehru Place
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place
Contact: +91 9899228666
Price: INR 600 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 1,000 {plus taxes} for a pitcher
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Social
What to order: Red Wine Sangria; Social keeps it simple with the red and the white sangria variations. Choose anything from the Chinese Bhel to the Fish Tacos for a fun wine-y night.
Where: 8 A, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, 9A & 12, Hauz Khas Village
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas
Contact: 011 33105934 {Def Col}, +91 7838652814 {HKV}
Price: INR 280 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 1,200 {plus taxes} for a pitcher
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Tonino
What to order: Classic Red Sangria – packed with fruit, red wine, brandy and triple sec. A visit to Tonino is incomplete without some of their sinful Italian fare – we recommend their cheese-loaded thin crust pizzas.
Where: 6/27, Near Andheria More, Mehrauli
Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur/Sultanpur
Contact: +91 9971992078
Price: INR 575 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 2,500 {plus taxes} for a pitcher
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Coast Cafe
What to order: White Wine Sangria. This one’s a little on the sweeter side so make sure you order some spicy accompaniments {we personally love the Prawn Moilee}.
Where: H 2, Second Floor & Third Floor, Above Ogaan, Hauz Khas Village
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas
Contact: 011 41601717
Price: INR 280 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 1,200 {plus taxes} for a pitcher
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Lord of the Drinks
What to order: Green Apple Cinnamon Sangria {done with white wine}, and Red Apple and Litchi Rose Wine Sangria. The food here is simple and perfect for a light meal. Have the chef prepare you a Keema Pao for a quick, yet filling bite.
Where: G-72, First Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Contact: +91 9999827144
Price: INR 325 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 1,195 {plus taxes} for a pitcher
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Perch Wine & Coffee Bar
What to order: Coffee Sangria. A beautiful heady blend, the coffee aftertaste is what keeps us coming back for this one.
Where: 71, 1st Floor, Khan Market
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market
Contact: +91 8373976637
Price: INR 2,000 for two {approx.}
Follow them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Echoes
What to order: Virgin Sangria. We’re not kidding. Though you’ll miss your dose of wine, maybe the candy flavour will be enough to keep you sipping.
Where: 17, 1st Floor, Opposite Sri Venkateshwara College, Satyaniketan
Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS
Contact: +91 9999258597
Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}
Timings: 10.30am – 11pm
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)