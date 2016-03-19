Smell, Swirl, Sip: On a Sangria Trail

If you love your glass of wine and your bowl of fruit, sangria may just be your spirit drink {pun intended}. We’re telling you where to get the best in the city. There are different flavours, different blends and of course, different vinos.

Rose Café

What to order: White Wine Sangria. Best enjoyed in their outdoor area, when the weather’s nice of course. If you want some munchies, the bacon cheese tarts are a great option.

Where: 2, Westend Marg, Saidulajab

Nearest Metro Station: Saket

Contact: +91 9810088762

Price: INR 225 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 800 {plus taxes} for a pitcher

Imperfecto

What to order: Classic Red Sangria; order the Ham Croquette if you want something to nibble on. Both their outlets have a fab outdoor sitting arrangement so you may want to head here for a night under the stars.

Where: 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village and Second Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas, Cyber Hub

Contact: 011 41090093 {HKV}, +91 8800669187 {Gurgaon}

Price: INR 550 {approx.}

Smoke House Deli

What to order: Melon Sangria – done with white wine. If you’re looking to follow this up with a full meal, do order the Kaffir Lime Prawns.

Where: For a complete list of outlets, click here. 

Price: INR 425 plus taxes

The Wine Company

What to order: Peach Melba Sangria; pair this with the Carari Roti to add a crunch to your evening.

Where: Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber Hub

Contact: +91 9643331098

Price: INR 399 {plus taxes} for a glass

Fio

What to order: Red Wine Sangria. LBB Tip: Head here on a Wednesday night if you want your sangria on the house {ladies only}.

Where: Epicuria, Nehru Place

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place

Contact: +91 9899228666

Price: INR 600 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 1,000 {plus taxes} for a pitcher

Social

What to order: Red Wine Sangria; Social keeps it simple with the red and the white sangria variations. Choose anything from the Chinese Bhel to the Fish Tacos for a fun wine-y night.

Where: 8 A, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, 9A & 12, Hauz Khas Village

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas

Contact: 011 33105934 {Def Col}, +91 7838652814 {HKV}

Price: INR 280 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 1,200 {plus taxes} for a pitcher

Tonino

What to order: Classic Red Sangria – packed with fruit, red wine, brandy and triple sec. A visit to Tonino is incomplete without some of their sinful Italian fare – we recommend their cheese-loaded thin crust pizzas.

Where: 6/27, Near Andheria More, Mehrauli

Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur/Sultanpur

Contact: +91 9971992078

Price: INR 575 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 2,500 {plus taxes} for a pitcher

Coast Cafe

What to order: White Wine Sangria. This one’s a little on the sweeter side so make sure you order some spicy accompaniments {we personally love the Prawn Moilee}.

Where: H 2, Second Floor & Third Floor, Above Ogaan, Hauz Khas Village

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas

Contact: 011 41601717

Price: INR 280 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 1,200 {plus taxes} for a pitcher

Lord of the Drinks

What to order: Green Apple Cinnamon Sangria {done with white wine}, and Red Apple and Litchi Rose Wine Sangria. The food here is simple and perfect for a light meal. Have the chef prepare you a Keema Pao for a quick, yet filling bite.

Where: G-72, First Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

Contact: +91 9999827144

Price: INR 325 {plus taxes} for a glass, INR 1,195 {plus taxes} for a pitcher

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

What to order: Coffee Sangria. A beautiful heady blend, the coffee aftertaste is what keeps us coming back for this one.

Where: 71, 1st Floor, Khan Market

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market

Contact: +91 8373976637

Price: INR 2,000 for two {approx.}

Follow them on Facebook here.

Echoes

What to order: Virgin Sangria. We’re not kidding. Though you’ll miss your dose of wine, maybe the candy flavour will be enough to keep you sipping.

Where: 17, 1st Floor, Opposite Sri Venkateshwara College, Satyaniketan

Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS

Contact: +91 9999258597

Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}

Timings: 10.30am – 11pm

