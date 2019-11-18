Head To Sanskriti Kendra For Art Workshops & Informative Museum Tours

If you’re in the mood to pick up a new hobby, or just maybe looking to do something innovative then, Sanskriti Kendra is the place to head to. Located on Mehrauli-Gurgaon road, the kendra is a part of the Sanskriti Foundation that celebrates Indian heritage. Not just that, the kendra is quite well-known for the activities and classes it offers but you can even head here for a day out with your fam at the museum. You could visit its museum of everyday art, the museum of Indian terracotta, and the museum of Indian textiles.

The kendra also has a ceramic centre that hosts a number of activities and workshops, and is fully equipped with nine kick wheels, two painters' wheels, five electric wheels, one pug wheel, one wood kiln, two gas kiln, and one testing electric kiln. In collaboration with Enamellist Society of India, the kendra also runs an enamel centre where it offers a variety of courses. Oh, and let us tell you that the list doesn't end here. They even have a block printing unit where they offer short-term cloth printing courses which are available for everyone (children, designers, artists, or in general, anyone).

So, when are you heading here?