Decor Addicts, Don't Miss SPIN's New Age Furniture At Dhanmill Compound

As much as we love Shark Design Studio for their jaw dropping minimal aesthetic, it was about time they introduced SPIN to fulfil all our decor fantasies too. And when I visited their flagship store in Dhanmill Compound for the first time, I practically looked up and thanked god. Keeping their Scandinavian ethos in order, they've got a whole new set of products that are crafted to complement the art of living well. From eye-catching wall accessories to super chic coat racks, they've done a lot for modern homes, and they've done it with absolute finesse. And you guys, they just launched a new line of products 10 days back and I'm obsessed!



I personally love their offbeat colour choices, supreme quality fabrics and fuss-free designs. They've got bar stools, Ottomans, candle stands, tables, Hikari lamps and even edgy dust bins (wow). If you wanna get your host game in order, don't forget to check out their Neo Centre Table and Sky Bar. The first time I visited their store, I was looking for some chic crockery but left with a car full of all kinds of things.