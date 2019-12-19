Sunflower is a 36-year-old Chinese beauty parlour located in Lok Nayak Bhavan {behind Khan Market}, and offers the usual services like waxing, blow-drying and killer haircuts. However, this is the place to head to for those perfectly arched eyebrows.
Eyebrows on Fleek: Threading and More at Sunflower
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Shortcut
A sneak peek
A glimpse into the salon will leave you feeling less than impressed. A cubicle-like space with a few chairs scattered around and a single sink for those hair washes. Bottles of various types, half-filled with potions, tonics, shampoos and astringents are lined on a shelf. Given the sheen of the salons we’re used to, it would seem Sunflower falls short. But the crowd which always collects here says otherwise.
Sunflower boasts clients who have been coming in for a beauty fix for decades, speaking volumes about their services. Now run by third-generation Indians {of Chinese descent}, Sunflower offers a variety of services including waxing, threading, head massages and coiffing. Want an elegant bun for your cousin’s wedding? Or 60’s hair complete with a pouf on your head? Sunflower’s the place. Don’t worry, they’re equally good at regular blow-dries and hair styling. And of course, we love their threading skills.
What’s more, you can munch on some snacks as you get pampered and beautified.
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)