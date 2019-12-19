Eyebrows on Fleek: Threading and More at Sunflower

Sunflower boasts clients who have been coming in for a beauty fix for decades, speaking volumes about their services. Now run by third-generation Indians {of Chinese descent}, Sunflower offers a variety of services including waxing, threading, head massages and coiffing. Want an elegant bun for your cousin’s wedding? Or 60’s hair complete with a pouf on your head? Sunflower’s the place. Don’t worry, they’re equally good at regular blow-dries and hair styling. And of course, we love their threading skills.

What’s more, you can munch on some snacks as you get pampered and beautified.