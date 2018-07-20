Take A Peak: Tenzing Norgay Museum At The Indian Mountaineering Foundation

The very first Everest expedition, and the many others since, have a special place here. Look out for beautiful pictures from long ago, of snow and of people well-known, and take pleasure in their detailed dioramas. The various facets of the Himalaya have been depicted in the art here as well as the surveys, and histories of the hills {which have been carefully preserved}. This is a hidden gem that few know about and we can tell you that we take immense pleasure in the stories of forgotten heroes and the development of mountaineering in India.