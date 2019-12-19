Tandoori Chicken & Piping Hot Rotis at the New Janta Restaurant

Image source via

There is a smattering of small markets throughout the city. We’re sure you know that, but what you probably don’t realise is how rich each of these small spaces usually is. One such space in Vasant Vihar led us to discover the New Janta Restaurant.

This establishment has been around since the 70’s, but as one of our father’s told us, the quality remains unchanged. They’ve evolved over the years from a roadside dhaba to an actual restaurant, but still remain unassuming. No hue and cry, just excellent food, and service with a smile. The ideal meal at this joint is their famous, succulent tandoori chicken, one serving of dal makhani and piping hot, fresh tandoori rotis. Their keema is also super popular, as is their bhindi ki subzi, for all you vegetarians.

The one thing you can always rely on? Each dish is prepared fresh, every time. You know how they say that food cooked with love is always a tad more delicious? Well you can definitely expect that at Janta. They’re passionate about their cooking, which translates seamlessly into their flavours. We suggest you bookmark them for a day when you want flavourful eats, sans the frills. You won’t be able to resist going back for more.

Where: C22, Main Market, Vasant Vihar

Price for two: INR 350 {approx.}

Contact: 011 26143375/ 011 26145441