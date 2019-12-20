Backpackers, Pay Heed! The Hosteller Makes For An Inviting Stay

Perfect for backpackers and wanderers, The Hosteller caters to a gamut of travellers who are looking to rest their weary heads. This hostel is extremely creative, very well-maintained and tries to capture the true essence of Delhi.

They have comfortable bedding and the staff is always helpful and friendly.

Special props to them for the careful attention given to the ambience of each room – it’s got a comforting, cosy vibe to it. They organise a whole bunch of weekly events, such as the exciting sounding ‘Foodie Us’ {they had us at food}, and the movie night.

However, if we had to identify the two most appealing features of this hostel, they’d definitely be its convenient location {just about a two minute walk from Saket metro station} and its gorgeous terrace.