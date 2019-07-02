Want To Learn Everything About Photography? These 7 Classes Can Help

Curators of workops and photo walks in Delhi, this is one club that you absolutely have to be a part of. The team is that of individuals who come from different walks of life, and gather to talk about the one thing that unites them – photography. But not without a cup of coffee. These workshops are for people who can’t devote a lot of time to their hobby but still want to learn more. There are special courses just for wedding and travel photography priced at INR 45,000.

Courses: Starting from (membership) INR 2500