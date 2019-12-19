Explore Old & New Delhi By Cycling With SpinMonkey

A fun AirBnB experience lets you cycle through and explore the hidden nooks of Old Delhi. Organised by SpinMonkey (they offer another one through the New Delhi streets), the tour will leave you surprised with the gems Delhi has in store.

The multiple stops you’ll be making include the Turkman Gate, a local kulcha bakery, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazaar, Sis Ganj Gurudwara, Khari Baoli, havelis at Sita Ram Bazaar and a secret terrace that has an amazing bird's eye view of the entire city. The final stop will be for a desi breakfast at Bengali Sweet House.

In The New Delhi tour, you’ll be riding by Delhi’s most symbolic monuments including Connaught Place, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Rajpath, Agrasen Ki Baoli and Dhobi Ghat.

Timings of the tour are from 6am to 10am.