The place was always recommended by many but visited by a few, and if you still haven't visited it, believe me, you have done a mistake! Bar Palladio is situated in Hotel Narain Niwas Palace compound, which is a heritage hotel and apart from this bar, it has two other places to dine and wine, one of then offers a fine dining option with true royalty. Right, form the entrance of this place till the end this place breeds royalty and looks like a dream you would never what to wake up from. Candle lights, bonfires, canopy mounted tents, lights, fairy lights, seating both indoor and outdoor and the service it's top-notch. This place was an outcome of a Dutch architect, the intent being to serve Western dishes and providing an Indian Royal hospitality. This place basically serves classic Italian dishes having a wide variety of it and also many drinks. Reservations are a must if you can because this place flushes with people in a matter of some time after opening. Even as a tourist if you visit Jaipur consider this place as one of the best places Jaipur as a city has to offer.
Feel Royalty Through European Eyes? Drop By This Place For A Dreamy Evening!
