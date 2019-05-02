Click Away: These Are Some Of The Most Instagram Worthy Spots In Goa

A small cafe on the Anjuna flea market road, Eva Cafe transports you to the Greek seaside aesthetic. Minimally done up, all in white and beige and blue, the cafe is right by the sea making it one of the perfect sunset cafes. Distressed furniture, small knick knacks that come from the sea itself, like the shells used as weights, add to the kitsch look of the place. So get that cup of steaming coffee or the pint of chilled beer and get that perfect picture of your bohemian self.

You can also check out Olive Goa, Suzie's and Burger Factory in Morjim, all with beach views, the prettiest sunsets and of course, a million photo ops.