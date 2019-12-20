Remember That Iconic Goa Fort In Dil Chahta Hai? We're Telling You All About It

Chapora Fort in Goa is best known as the fort in Dil Chahta Hai, where the actors gazed into the seemingly unending Arabian sea. It is located near Vagator Beach and if you are around in Goa for a vacation, we recommend you go, take a hike (literally) there.

Although Bollywood lovers have their own reasons for visiting, Chapora is also one of Goa’s biggest forts, with a gorgeous, unobstructed view of the sea – namely three beaches, Vagator, Anjuna and Chapora.

It is located in the Vagator in North Goa (where all other popular spots such as Baga, Calangute, Candalim are). If you have hired bikes or cars, you can drive them till a point, and then park them. After that it is quite a trek up to the fort. The trek up to the fort is steep and rocky, and we recommend tying your best shoes on and giving your flip flops a rest for it. Also, being Goa, it gets quite sunny, so carry some water to keep yourself hydrated. Lastly, some swimming clothes as on the beaches ahead, you can