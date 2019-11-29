Don't Miss Out On This Gorgeous 1,000-Foot High Waterfall On The Edge Of Goa

Dudhsagar Falls in Sonaulim is a gushing four-tiered waterfall at the edge of Goa which you must visit on your next trip to Goa. People may know this as the beautiful waterfall which appears in the movie Chennai Express, and also one through which a train track passes. But those are just ancillary things, here are the real reasons you should give it a visit.

It is located on the border of Goa-Karnataka, near the Mandovi River. When we visited, we were residing in North Goa, and made a road trip of it travelling through Panjim which is about 60 kilometres away from Dudhsagar Falls. When you reach the destination, you will find that a jeep (these jeep charges range anywhere between INR 500 to INR 700 per person) will take you through shallow waters and rocky heights to get to the waterfall. Over there, you will be provided with life jackets. Finally, on reaching, you arrive at a lush and rocky area, where beautiful trees, huge canopies parting their way to allow a sliver of sunlight to stream in. You can hear the water but have to make a small trek to get there.



The Dudhsagar waterfall is magnificent, and the water collected at its pool end is absolutely clear and cool. You can step in it (hence the life jacket) and swim around, float, try and make your way towards the part where the water is gushing down, and have the best time ever.