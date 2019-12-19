Drop By This Pretty Art Cafe When In Goa

Vacation Plans for Goa? Elephant Art Cafe is a beautiful place, with a brilliant ambience. Being a local here in Goa, and also a photographer, I always tend to wander about to find my next photograph. I found this place at Anjuna beach back in 2015. Anjuna and Vagator being close to my home in Mapusa, I have, since then become a fan of this pretty place. If you guys ever plan to visit Goa, do not forget to visit this place.