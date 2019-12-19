Vacation Plans for Goa? Elephant Art Cafe is a beautiful place, with a brilliant ambience. Being a local here in Goa, and also a photographer, I always tend to wander about to find my next photograph. I found this place at Anjuna beach back in 2015. Anjuna and Vagator being close to my home in Mapusa, I have, since then become a fan of this pretty place. If you guys ever plan to visit Goa, do not forget to visit this place.
Drop By This Pretty Art Cafe When In Goa
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group, Kids, Family
