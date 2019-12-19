Drop By This Pretty Art Cafe When In Goa

Cafes

Elephant Art Cafe

Anjuna, Goa
4.3

Goemcar Vaddo Flea, Market Road, Monteiro Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa

What Makes It Awesome?

Vacation Plans for Goa? Elephant Art Cafe is a beautiful place, with a brilliant ambience. Being a local here in Goa, and also a photographer, I always tend to wander about to find my next photograph. I found this place at Anjuna beach back in 2015. Anjuna and Vagator being close to my home in Mapusa, I have, since then become a fan of this pretty place. If you guys ever plan to visit Goa, do not forget to visit this place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Kids, Family

