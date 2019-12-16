Majestic Views To A Lighthouse & More: Here's Why You Need To Visit This 17th Century Fort

Fort Aguada on Sinquerim Beach is a majestic 17th century Portuguese Fort that you must visit on your next trip to Goa. Why? For starters, this fort is located atop a hill and from the top, you can see where Mandovi River and the Arabian Sea meet. It makes for a great spot to catch the sunset too. It's a well-preserved fort, so marvel at the Portuguese architecture as it's one of the many Portuguese forts in India that's still intact.

Since it's on the hilltop, you can either take the long winding road from Sinquerim Beach to reach Fort Aguada or you could get a bit of adrenaline rush by taking uphill path near Marbella Guest House.



When you walk around the fort, you will notice that it has two levels with the top-level dominated by the citadel and the lighthouse. The Aguada Lighthouse, while is no longer in use and closed to the public mostly, is still an architectural marvel. On the edge of the cliff, there's a new lighthouse that you can climb up and take photos and videos. There's an entry fee here. Part of the fort is still in use to house inmates of Aguada Jail and that section is closed off to the public.

