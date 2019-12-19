Shop At This Antique Furniture Store & Travel Back In TimeTo The Regal Era

Antique Loft has furniture exactly like the ones in those royal era movies. Tucked between the buildings on Road No 10 Banjara Hills, get your hands on furniture, artefacts, and home decor. They use the highest quality of timber to craft, cut, and design every piece they sell so you know they are sturdy and durable.

What's on your mind? Be it the bedroom, living room, or the dining area, you can add a regal charm to any room with their furniture. They've got beds with the classic brown look and intricate carvings, centre tables that have that raw, straight out of the woods look, sofas that remind you of the 80's style, and gorgeous looking wardrobes. Looking for something small and dainty? Pick a vintage chessboard, mirror table, bookshelves, file cabinets, chairs, chests and more. Their price range starts from INR 15,000 and goes up to INR 80,000.

