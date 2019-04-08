Head To This Store In Shivaji Nagar To Score Some Of The Best Antique Furniture In Town

Bamboo Bazaar in Shivajinagar will fix you up with all kinds of antique furniture that can make their way to your living room, bedroom, and pretty much anywhere in your house. If you get lucky, you can get teak wood/rose wood furniture for dirt cheap. These pieces boast of good craftsmanship and if you find something, buy it then and there. You are most likely to not find it the next time you go furniture hunting. While there's a lot to browse through, you will need to have a good eye to pick out the right pieces. You might up picking up something that can't be salvaged. If you are a DIY person, then this is the place for you. Even old furniture enthusiasts who like to get some good pieces at cheap rates, you will find plenty.