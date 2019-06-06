Buh-Bye Gifting Woes! Get Customised Gifts For Special Occasions At This Online Store

Frantically thinking about the perfect gift for a special occasion that's coming up? Calm down and hear us out. B factory is an Instagram store that can solve your gifting woes in a jiffy. Started by Nidhi Agarwal, B Factory will curate gifting options according to your liking and the event you will be attending. Be it weddings, birthday parties, graduation ceremonies, baby showers, award functions, housewarming functions — you get the gist, right? Once you specify the occasion, you will be sent a couple of options of which you will surely get the gift you were looking for. Want your gift to stand out? Well, B Factory provides innovative packaging options for exclusive gifts. That means no more silver & golden wrapping paper. Not just that, if you're hosting an event or know someone who is hosting a party and is clueless about the decorations, the folks at B Factory will design the decorations for you too! Viola, problem solved. Starting at INR 500, your gifting dilemma will be sorted.

Psst, they have gift hampers too.

