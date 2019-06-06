Now you don't have to run from one gift shop to another searching for that unique gift. B Factory is an Instagram store that curates gifts based on your preferences for special occasions.
Buh-Bye Gifting Woes! Get Customised Gifts For Special Occasions At This Online Store
Frantically thinking about the perfect gift for a special occasion that's coming up? Calm down and hear us out. B factory is an Instagram store that can solve your gifting woes in a jiffy. Started by Nidhi Agarwal, B Factory will curate gifting options according to your liking and the event you will be attending. Be it weddings, birthday parties, graduation ceremonies, baby showers, award functions, housewarming functions — you get the gist, right? Once you specify the occasion, you will be sent a couple of options of which you will surely get the gift you were looking for. Want your gift to stand out? Well, B Factory provides innovative packaging options for exclusive gifts. That means no more silver & golden wrapping paper. Not just that, if you're hosting an event or know someone who is hosting a party and is clueless about the decorations, the folks at B Factory will design the decorations for you too! Viola, problem solved. Starting at INR 500, your gifting dilemma will be sorted.
Psst, they have gift hampers too.
On request, they can get the gifts delivered to the location of your choice.
