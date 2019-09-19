Got A Special Day Coming Up? Plan A Date At These 5 Star Restaurants

Alfresco in Taj Krishna is a classic favourite when it comes to candlelight dinners. The outdoor seating is by a pool and you can request a table for two right next to it. With a dance floor scene right next to the pool and sedate music that can be heard in the background, this restaurant is perfect for a slow dance or two. Don’t expect bae to gush over the food as it’s just alright, but the drinks and the service pretty much make up for it. But be sure to book your table in advance for them to make the necessary arrangements.

