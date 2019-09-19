Got A Special Day Coming Up? Plan A Date At These 5 Star Restaurants
Ohm - Avasa Hotel
Got a special night planned up or ringing in a celebratory night with your fam? Ohm in Hotel Avasa has to top your list, and we'll tell you why. With dishes like Butter Garlic Crab and Oven Yaki Lobster, you cannot ask for a better date night. They've got an alfresco seating with an open bar that's making Skinny cocktails and signature Asian cocktails with umami flavours. Go for W-tini (a wasabi-flavoured cocktail), Coconut Mojito, and a Watermelon Iced Tea. Got more space in your tum? We recommend splitting a Crème brûlée (that comes with black sesame seeds) and Dutch Chocolate Truffle (it will make you go OMG).
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Alfresco - Taj Krishna
Alfresco in Taj Krishna is a classic favourite when it comes to candlelight dinners. The outdoor seating is by a pool and you can request a table for two right next to it. With a dance floor scene right next to the pool and sedate music that can be heard in the background, this restaurant is perfect for a slow dance or two. Don’t expect bae to gush over the food as it’s just alright, but the drinks and the service pretty much make up for it. But be sure to book your table in advance for them to make the necessary arrangements.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
La Cantina - Novotel
We heart this restaurant inside Novotel Hitech City for its poolside tables, cabana seating, fairy lights, and impeccable service. Plus, it’s not that crowded so bae and you can have conversations over Thai or Mexican delicacies. Here, you can dip your feet in the pool and sip on your wine. If you find bugging mosquitoes around, you can opt for their rooftop seating that is usually decked up with red heart balloons and lights. End your meal with a Tres Leches, which is simply divine here!
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
Tuscany - Trident
Red terracotta tiles, Paulin Paris hand-painted murals, and traditional Italian flavors — if that's your jam then you must check out Tuscany in Trident. When we say traditional, we're talking about Tuscan Pecorino, San Daniel Parma Ham, Mascarpone from Sienna, and other such authentic ingredients that will take you on a journey to the Tuscan villas. Sounds exotic, doesn't it? You can also sip on delicately ages wine from their own wine library.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Le Cafe - Novotel
Le Café is a dainty cafe with pretty interiors, located inside Novotel Hotel, Kothaguda. This cafe has an open dessert counter where you can choose cupcakes, pies, or whatever's on offer for the day. Go here for an evening date with lovely treats like sandwiches, cheesecakes, and cupcakes. Plus, they make amazing filter coffee.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Kangan - The Westin
In the mood for something Indian? Make your way to Kangan at The Westin. When it comes to experimenting with flavours, Westin never slows down. If that isn't a good reason to spend your moolah, their Peshwari Murgh Tikka and Lasooni Jhinga Tandoori will surely convince you. Ask for a kebab platter for two and call it a night.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
