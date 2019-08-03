Get To These Places For A Dinner Date With Wine & Good Things In Life

As laid back as Shake Stir Muddle is, it is the sort of place that makes you want to dress up and get out on a Friday night. Surrounded by rocks, it shares space with a few boulders, which are also visible from the inside. While these folks are known for their killer cocktails, they whip up a storm with their sangria too. Everything is sitcom-inspired and you've got to try their Thai Basil Sangria or Red Frozen Sangria. The wine selection includes Krsma, Jacob's Creek, Sula, etc.

