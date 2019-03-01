These Are The Best Vegan Restaurants In Hyderabad. Explored Them Yet?

Terrasen Cafe is a sort of hidden gem and we fell in love with it ever since we visited it first. It's totally laidback, pet-friendly, and serve delicious dishes like Pumpkin Soup (comfort food at its best), Phoebe & Joey sandwich, Smoked Tofu Pizza (topped with generous amounts of cashew nut cheese). Take your pet and go here for an evening of delicious food and hang out with other pets maybe?