Onion Kheer To Boti Masala: Here's A List Of Must Try Dishes When You're In Hyderabad

While Irani Chai is what defines Hyderabad, our city is no less known for its Arabic delicacies. The Ghawa tea, an Arabic tea, in Old City is something that you shouldn’t miss. This has a unique preparation where the well-ground powder of coffee seeds is mixed with cardamom and a minute quantity of cinnamon and slowly boiled to derive a rich decoction. Rose water is introduced into this decoction for an aroma. This is an experience you cannot miss when in Old City. Go to Mashaallah for it, and see if you can get accompaniments in the form of dates or anything else that’s on offer. Do note that this stall opens at 7pm.

