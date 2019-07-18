Terracotta Jewellery To Stunning Home Decor: This Store In Banjara Hills Is A Keeper

"This store has been around for 15 years. Are you kidding me?" — not quite polite but that was my reaction when I stepped into The Conscious Store in Banjara Hills. Hema Balakrishnan has been running The Conscious Store for years now and the store has terracotta jewellery, ikat outfits like kurtas, blouses, ties (for all those boss ladies out there), home decor, and skincare range. The first thing that caught my eye is an aisle full of products to help you breeze through your periods. Spot a variety of teas to soothe you, balms and roll-ons to reduce bloating and breast tenderness. Naturally, I've picked up a few, and I was helped by an all-girl team at the store to choose products too. Between holding conversations with other customers, setting up things, painting jewellery, they took us through the store. They've got brands like Earthy Sapo, The Period Hub, Pure Ghee, Abhihaara, Color D Earth, etc. Are you one of those who can never get enough of home decor and crockery? I've spotted beautiful wall hangings and crockery (that will totally win your mum's approval); the terracotta jewellery section will bring out the Bohemian in you, and I've hoarded a few jhumkas and studs. Of course, there's more — like pendants, neckpieces. That you can pair with the sarees or kurtas that you can pick from the store. Honestly, the saree blouses are so lovely that I'd love to wear them as crop tops. And what's not to love? They come with flouncy sleeves, Peter Pan collars, and button-ups too. In the skincare range, do check out the handmade soaps (aromatherapy right there), face masks. The price range begins at INR 199.