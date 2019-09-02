PMS Roll On To Handmade Soaps: Breeze Through Your Periods With This Brand

Do periods bog you down like no other? We feel you, and we'd do anything to feel better and less grumpy on those days. Luckily we don't have to do much as The Period Hub has our back. Founded by Anju Arora and Chirantana Kar, this Hyderabad-based startup is all about offering women various wellness and skincare products that ease period pains. If cramps get you down, you can pick their PMS roll-on made from therapeutic oils and herbs or a snuggle bag and get cosy. These snuggle bags are microwave friendly too.

They have both reusable and disposable cloth sanitary pads that are made from 100 per cent cotton as well as panty liners. Plus, they've got nibbles like flavoured almonds and nutty tills made from sesame and dark chocolate. The wellness range is where you can get handmade soaps, period balms, massage oils, and various range of teas. We've tried their Charcoal and Goat Milk Soap and like how it clears up our skin. You can also follow their blog to get more scoop on easing period pain.