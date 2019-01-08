Kaaja, Mangrove Forests & Beach Bumming: 6 Things To Do In The Scenic Kakinada

No trip to Kakinada is ever complete without eating at Subbayya Gari Hotel — a 63-year-old iconic hotel. Eating a meal here is a wonderful experience as we are served more than 20 varieties including their specialty podi (coconut/curry leaf or any spicy powder that is mixed with rice, ghee, and eaten), Kakinada Kaja. But if you're going for a takeaway, the food is packed in a butta or basket. Yup, you heard that right. Hot rice is first stacked at the bottom and covered with banana leaves, and then, curries are packed in banana leaves. Along with these, the dessert, chutney, dal, sambar, and curd are packed too.

