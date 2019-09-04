This Is The Only Guide You Need To Explore The Best Of Visakhapatnam

Located just a few kilometres away from Vizag, Bojjannakonda is a Buddhist rock-cut cave on a hilltop. This is adjacent to Lingalakonda, which is a similar Buddhist heritage site, and both of these are said to date back to 4th and 9th century A.D. You get to trek a bit to reach the top, but the view from up is pretty stunning as you get to see the stupa, paddy fields and coconut trees that cover the village.