Buon Appetito! Head To These Places For An Authentic Italian Meal

Located in an old bungalow, The Corner Courtyard, serves up amazing Italian food, prepared using locally sourced vegetables and handpicked ingredients. The menu is descriptive enough (with a line or two on the history of the dish as well) to help you decide what to try, if you are still confused, ask the ever-smiling servers to recommend their specialties. You must try the ‘Arancini’, meaning ‘little Oranges’ because that’s what they look like. The epitome of Southern Italian street food, these are actually small risotto balls stuffed with mozarella, dredged in breadcrumbs and deep fried. Oh and did we mention just how delicious the white sauce pasta they serve here is! The ambiance of the place is totes instagram-worthy with an overall old-world charm.